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India, Canada discuss progress on CEPA, aim to close trade deal by year-end

Trade ministers of India and Canada on Friday discussed the progress of ongoing negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

india canada

India and Canada (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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Trade ministers of India and Canada on Friday discussed the progress of ongoing negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu in Mumbai.

The deliberations are important as both countries are aiming to conclude the negotiations by the end of this year.

"Both sides reaffirmed our leadership's commitment to expedite negotiations and conclude CEPA at the earliest, unlocking new opportunities across trade in goods, services and investment, among others," Goyal said in a social media post.

He added that early conclusion of the pact will help significantly increase bilateral trade.

 

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The chief negotiators of the two countries held the fourth round of talks here this week.

"Two-way trade reached $30.4 billion in 2025. Our goal is clear: more than double that to $70 billion by 2030, opening new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," Sidhu said in a social media post.

From aerospace and artificial intelligence to clean energy and critical minerals, there is enormous potential, he said.

"I'll also meet with Indian business leaders and investors to make the case for investing and growing in Canada," he added.

India's major exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals. Key imports from Canada include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper and crude petroleum.

India's services exports to Canada are led by telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Canada CEPA

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:33 PM IST