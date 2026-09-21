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India, Canada to hold next round of trade pact talks from October 5: Goyal

The negotiations for a CEPA between India and Canada are progressing and the next round of talks will be held from October 5, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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The negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Canada are progressing and the next round of talks will be held from October 5, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

"...the next 90 days should be a very defining period in the Canada-India relationship," he told reporters here.

The fourth round of negotiations concluded here on September 18. The talks are moving at a faster pace as both the countries are targeting to conclude the negotiations by end of this year.

"Both sides have resolved to fast track negotiations, in view of which our team is now slated to go for the fifth round on October 5," Goyal said.

 

Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in Mumbai last week to hold talks with Goyal.

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India's major exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals. Key imports from Canada include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper and crude petroleum.

India's services exports to Canada are led by telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services.

Two-way trade reached USD 30.4 billion in 2025 and the target is double that to USD 70 billion by 2030.

On India, EU trade pact, Goyal said it is expected to come into force in the coming months.

Goyal said the pact is expected to be ratified by the EU parliament in the next three months or so and is likely to come in to effect within the next six-seven months.

On the India-Chile trade agreement, the minister said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal recently visited Chile to review the progress of talks.

"I believe in the coming few months, we will hear some good news." he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CEPA Canada trade

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 5:51 PM IST