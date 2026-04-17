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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi, says MEA

India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi, says MEA

India's SCO national coordinator Alok A Dimri and China's national coordinator Ambassador Yan Wenbin led the delegations, the MEA said in a statement

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs | Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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India and China held bilateral consultations under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on April 16-17, during which the two sides exchanged views on implementing the SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

India's SCO national coordinator Alok A Dimri and China's national coordinator Ambassador Yan Wenbin led the delegations, the MEA said in a statement.

"Republic of India and People's Republic of China held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bilateral consultations in New Delhi on 16-17 April," it said.

The two sides "exchanged views on implementation of SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation", it added.

 

Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual-cooperation and consultations in SCO matters, the statement said.

The two sides jointly called on MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George to review cooperation within the SCO framework, including in areas of security, trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Both sides agreed to continue mutual consultations in the future, the MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ministry of External Affairs China Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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