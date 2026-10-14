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India working to develop relations with China once again, says Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India is working to develop relations with China again, but stressed that the journey remains unfinished and must ensure fair, stable engagement

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, India | Image: Bloomberg

Krity Ambey New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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India is working to develop relations with China “once again”, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. However, “the last word has not been scripted on this journey,” Goyal added.
 
“We are open to all countries around the world as long as we get a fair deal, as long as we are ensured continuity in the engagement, and as long as the geopolitical situation does not deteriorate,” Goyal said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. “I think we had some concerns in the past. We are working to develop the relations with China once again, but the last word has not been scripted on this journey.”
 
 
The minister’s comments come a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders held discussions around structural trade imbalance, supply-chain issues and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access. The Brics Summit in September marked Xi’s first visit to India in seven years.
 
Goyal also met his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Brics Summit last month.
 
India’s engagement with China has revived recently after the fallout between the two nations in 2020 following the Galwan Valley border conflict. While India did not suspend trade with China in the aftermath of the conflict, New Delhi tightened rules for Chinese investments into the country.
 
China remains India’s leading import source, accounting for 17 per cent of the country’s total inbound shipments in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). India had a trade deficit of $112 billion with China in the last financial year.
 
India’s exports to China have also shown considerable momentum in recent months. Shipments to the East Asian nation jumped nearly 37 per cent to $19.47 billion in FY26. With exports at $9.61 billion, China was among the top three export destinations for India in April-August 2026.
 

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India China relations India China tension China

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 1:46 PM IST