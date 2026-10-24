India condemns attack on church in Jordan that killed 7, injured 34

India on Saturday unequivocally condemned an attack on a church in Jordan's Karak governorate that left at least seven people dead and 34 wounded.

New Delhi said it stands "firmly" with the government and the "friendly people" of Jordan in "this difficult hour".

Seven people were killed and 34 others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at a funeral in the church in Hmoud locality of Karak governorate on Friday, according to authorities in Jordan.

"India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan on October 23 which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," it said in a statement.

"We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the MEA added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too expressed anguish over the attack.

"Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan," he said on social media.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured," he said.