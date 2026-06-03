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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India condemns Kuwait airport attack; 1 Indian killed, others hurt

India condemns Kuwait airport attack; 1 Indian killed, others hurt

The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured

The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured.

The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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India on Wednesday condemned an attack on Kuwait International Airport that left one Indian national dead and several others injured, while renewing calls for an end to such violence.

New Delhi also strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted.

"We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks," it said in a statement.

 

The identity of the deceased Indian is not immediately known.

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The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Our Embassy is extending all possible assistance to those injured. We remain in close contact with local authorities for the welfare of Indian nationals," the MEA said.

It said the Indian missions and posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community.

Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today".

The Indian embassy in Kuwait said it is "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.

Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal One of the airport.

The attack caused casualties and damage to the airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation's spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kuwait Ministry of External Affairs indian migrant workers in Kuwait

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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