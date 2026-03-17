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'Barbaric' attack: India slams Pakistan over Kabul hospital strike

India condemned Pakistan's airstrike on a Kabul hospital that killed 400 people, calling it a barbaric act; it said the attack violates Afghanistan's sovereignty and urged global action

Pakistan airstrikes, Afghanistan

Afghan authorities said strikes hit the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing over 400 people and injuring 250 others. (Image: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan over an airstrike that hit a hospital in Kabul, calling it a “barbaric” attack that killed hundreds of civilians and posed a serious threat to regional stability.
 
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation,” the statement said.
 
The ministry said the attack is also a "blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.
 
 
"That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients," the statement read.
 
The reaction came after Afghan authorities said the Monday night strikes hit the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing over 400 people and injuring 250 others.

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According to Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, the attack had “destroyed large sections of the hospital”. 

  Call for global accountability

 
The ministry urged the international community to take action against those responsible. “The international community must hold the perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and ensure that the wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay,” the statement said.
 
Extending condolences, it said it stood with the people of Afghanistan during the crisis. “India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families... and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment. We also reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan,” it said.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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