Rajnath unveils 10-year defence diplomacy roadmap for global partnerships

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a document on India’s defence diplomacy for the coming decade in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a media statement, the Ministry of Defence described it as an outline of “India’s strategic roadmap” and a vision for global defence partnerships.

“The document marks a shift in India’s strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth,” the statement said.

The broad outlines include deepening strategic partnerships through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation; building capacity by enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes and sharing best practices with “friendly” countries; promoting domestically made defence platforms to establish India “as a reliable global defence-manufacturing hub”; and strengthening the country’s maritime role as “a net security provider and first responder” in the Indian Ocean region.

Calling defence diplomacy “a core pillar of India’s foreign policy”, the statement said the document provides “a clear, actionable vision” for the next 10 years to ensure India remains “an anchor of peace, stability, and rule-based order in an evolving global landscape”.