India delivers relief supplies to flood, earthquake-hit Afghanistan

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India has delivered humanitarian assistance to support flood and earthquake-hit Afghanistan.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India delivered humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) materials included kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," he said.

The death toll from natural disasters across 25 provinces of Afghanistan has risen to 35, with 52 people injured over the past two days, authorities said, TOLO News reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, heavy rains and floods have destroyed 131 houses and partially damaged 650 others. More than 3,000 jeribs of agricultural land have also been affected.

Spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said that preliminary information indicates nine people were killed in an earthquake that struck multiple provinces, including Kabul, Panjshir, Logar, Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan.

"Four people were injured, and five houses were destroyed while 33 others were partially damaged," he said.

Residents in affected areas said floods have swept away their belongings and have sought urgent humanitarian assistance, TOLO News reported.

"We have set up a small shelter for our children outside, but it is not suitable. Water has entered our home," said a resident, Abdul Razaq.

Another resident, Agha Jan, urged authorities to provide immediate relief and improve water management systems.

"We ask the government to provide urgent assistance and create proper water channels," he said.

Other residents said continuous rains and flooding pose an ongoing threat, forcing many to live in unsafe conditions due to lack of shelter.

"The water has washed away a large part of the well and entered livestock shelters. Water channels are blocked, and everything has flowed into residential homes," said another resident, Khan Zaman.

The disaster management authority said emergency aid has been delivered to affected people and relief operations are underway, adding that rescue teams have saved several individuals across different provinces.

Meanwhile Al Jazeera on Friday reported that an earthquake in Afghanistan had killed eight members of the same family when their home collapsed in the Gosfand Dara area of Kabul province.

The 5.8-magnitude quake struck at 8:42 pm local time (16:12 GMT) on Friday at a depth of 186km (115 miles). The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre was in the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly along the Hindu Kush region, which lies near the convergence of the Eurasian Plate and the Indian Plate. On average, around 560 people lose their lives in earthquakes in the country each year, Al Jazeera reported.