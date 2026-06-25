India elevates Bangladesh envoy Dinesh Trivedi to Cabinet-rank status

Signalling that India accords utmost importance to its ties with Bangladesh, especially New Delhi's relations with the new Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party government in Dhaka, the Centre on Thursday granted Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi the status equivalent to a Union Cabinet minister.

There have been previous instances of India's envoys, especially political appointees, being granted Cabinet rank. Eminent jurist and parliamentarian L M Singhvi was granted Cabinet rank when he was India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from April 1991 to December 1997. According to the biography of former prime minister Inder Kumar Gujral on pmindia.gov.in, he was granted Cabinet rank during his ambassadorship to the erstwhile USSR from 1976 to 1980. He was a Union minister from 1967 to 1976.

In its order issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Trivedi "has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence". "The position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," it said.

Trivedi, 76, a former Union minister and currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin in Dhaka on Thursday. He assumed office later in the day and, in his first decision, announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladesh nationals. Trivedi was appointed as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh on April 27, the first political appointee to occupy the post of India's envoy in Dhaka.

Sources said sending a senior politician like Trivedi to Dhaka as India's envoy, and granting him Cabinet rank, is New Delhi's signal to Dhaka that it is keen to repair bilateral ties that came under strain during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus. Trivedi succeeded Pranay Kumar Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

Shortly after Trivedi presented his credentials to the Bangladesh president, he visited the Indian Visa Centre in Dhaka, where he announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladeshi nationals. The travel visas were halted nearly two years ago amid an escalated security situation and deteriorating ties with New Delhi during the Yunus-led interim regime.

“I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again. Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28,” Trivedi said. Trivedi said visas would be issued from all five centres — Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna — and the process would be expanded further in the future. The envoy said urgent medical visas would continue to be provided for humanitarian reasons.

In the latest controversy to hit New Delhi-Dhaka ties, Bangladesh has termed as "unsatisfactory" the explanation by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the incident involving an adviser to the Bangladesh prime minister at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson said the incident involving Prime Minister's Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman was "unfortunate and regrettable". The spokesperson said Indian authorities were informed beforehand through diplomatic channels that the prime minister's adviser would lead the Bangladesh delegation at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The MEA on Wednesday said Rahman was permitted entry into India after reconfirming the purpose of his visit, but he chose to return to Dhaka. Bangladesh earlier lodged a protest with India after Rahman was briefly stopped by immigration officials at the airport in New Delhi over a week ago, as his name apparently figured in a security-related blacklist.