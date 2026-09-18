India flags Red Sea concerns, reiterates impact on India-US trade ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated that it has conveyed the implications that the ‘Lyndsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran’ legislation will have on India-US bilateral trade relations to the senior leadership of the Donald Trump administration. This includes the trade deal that the two countries are currently negotiating. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said India is determined to protect its trade and economic interest, and desires balanced and mutually beneficial trade relations with the US. He added that New Delhi has clarified its positions on the issue to senior leaders in the Trump administration, including the implications of sanctioning India for its purchase of Russian oil on the international energy market and overall bilateral ties.

Expressing concern over the situation in the Red Sea area and Yemen, India on Friday said attacks that undermine regional security and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait are “unacceptable”. It also condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities and the attempted attack on the holy city of Mecca.

The Yemen-based Houthis have rapidly advanced in recent days along the Red Sea coast and near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait threatening Saudi oil exports. Jaiswal at his briefing said India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in the Red Sea region and Yemen, and condemns the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a phone call from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two discussed “new measures” to further deepen India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, including in energy and defence. They also discussed developments in West Asia, and their commitment to coordinate their efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability. Nearly 10 million Indians live and work in West Asia.

At a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, India said navigational rights must not be subject to coercion, threats, unlawful restrictions or arbitrary interference. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni called for coordinated evacuation frameworks for seafarers in conflict zones, with clear responsibilities among states and international organisations. “Disruptions at one chokepoint can increase pressure on alternative routes, raise freight and insurance costs, disrupt energy and food supplies and adversely affect developing countries,” he said. “The international community must therefore move beyond responding to individual incidents by crafting practical arrangements to facilitate the continued movement of essential commercial and humanitarian supplies during crises,” the Indian envoy said.