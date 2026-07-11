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India giving new model of development to world: PM Modi in New Zealand

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Auckland, PM Narendra Modi said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and is offering a new development model despite a challenging global environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon participate in a community event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon participate in a community event | PTI

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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India's pace of development is unprecedented despite global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, asserting that the country is giving the world a new model of development.

Speaking at an Indian community event titled 'Kia Ora Modi' in Auckland, also attended by his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon, Modi said that the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a mutual commitment.

"Amidst global challenges, the speed at which India is developing is unprecedented. Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy," Modi said, amid cheers and applause from the audience.

 

Prime Minister Modi said India is giving the world a new model of development.

"Today in India, billions of digital transactions are happening every month through UPI. India is touching new heights in drone technology and the space economy," he said, amid cheers and chants of 'Modi Modi'.

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Stating that the future of India and New Zealand is intertwined, Modi said the bilateral trade agreement will accelerate India's journey towards a developed nation.

"It will provide new opportunities to businesses in both India and New Zealand," said Modi, who arrived in Auckland on Friday on the final leg of his three-nation tour.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit New Zealand in 40 years, showed a muffler to the crowd and said he received it as a gift when he visited New Zealand around 25-30 years ago, before entering public life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi New Zealand India New Zealand FTA Indian Economy

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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