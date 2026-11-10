India in talks with Russia, Ukraine on Black Sea food corridors, says MEA

India on Tuesday said it is engaged with both Russia and Ukraine on safety of shipping in the Black Sea, particularly for their grains and energy export as well as om setting up “food corridors”. Since July, New Delhi has urged Russia and Ukraine to guarantee safety of shipping for grains and energy exports, including of fertilisers, to ease the impact of El Niño on the countries of the Global South.

The MEA also dismissed as “fabricated and malicious” allegations levelled against National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court.

On the US mid-term elections, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it were an internal matter of the country and unlikely to impact ties between New Delhi and Washington, and the India-US relationship enjoys strong bipartisan support from both the Republican and Democrats.

On New Delhi’s recent engagements with Moscow and Kyiv, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The two conversations took place on Monday, ahead of the three-way talks among Russia, Ukraine and the US, that kicked off in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

“In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has been engaged both sides with certain ideas such as safety of shipping in the Black Sea, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports, and non-attack possibilities,” Jaiswal said. “On the issue of food corridor, we have exchanged ideas,” he said.

After his phone conversation with Modi on Monday, Zelenskyy said he discussed with the Indian PM Russia blocking grain exports through the Black Sea and that India is willing to “mediate” in establishing food corridors. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Modi called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an “endless war towards the end of war”.

Days later, Jaishankar travelled to Kyiv. Modi and Putin also met in New Delhi on the margins of the Brics Summit in mid-September. Last month, Putin said Modi has “good ideas” to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.

In the first week of October, addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that India is mediating between Russia and Ukraine to ensure secure shipping of grains and fertilisers, as this is linked to the Global South’s food security. In July, after attacks on merchant ships by both Russia and Ukraine resulted in the killing and injury of Indian sailors, Jaishankar raised the issue with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine. The discussions revealed the nature of the ships’ cargos, and that grain exports had almost come to a halt, he said.

Modi met Russian President Putin in Bishkek for the SCO Summit at the end of August. A few days later, Jaishankar flew down to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Putin and Modi held further discussions during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in mid-September, and the discussions are on-going, Jaishankar said at the Kautilya Economic Conclave.

Jaishankar described it as a tough situation but important to resolve since stopping grain, fertiliser and energy exports would disproportionately affect the Global South. He said India has the larger responsibility towards the Global South and reiterated his concerns about the scarcity of “4Fs”—fuel, food, fertilisers and finance—for the Global South.