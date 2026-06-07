India, Indonesia ministers hold talks ahead of PM's Jakarta visit

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Jakarta next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono on Sunday in New Delhi, where the two explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in defence, maritime trade, investments, pharmaceuticals and food security.

Along with Indonesia, the PM is also scheduled to visit New Zealand, with which New Delhi concluded a bilateral free trade agreement in April, and Australia.

Indonesia has emerged as India's second-largest trading partner in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region. India and Indonesia are also in talks on a BrahMos cruise missile deal. India-Indonesia bilateral trade increased from $4.3 billion in 2005-06 to $38.84 billion in 2022-23 and stood at $28.15 billion in 2024-25. However, India has a large trade deficit with Indonesia, which New Delhi hopes to address through the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) by tackling trade imbalances and improving market access.

India is the second-largest buyer of coal and the largest buyer of crude palm oil from Indonesia. It also imports minerals, rubber, pulp and paper, and hydrocarbons. Sugiono is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India in January 2025, when he was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

India and Indonesia are also negotiating a BrahMos cruise missile deal, which officials say is in its final stage.