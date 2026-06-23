Japanese PM's Guwahati visit cancelled, Modi to host Takaichi in Delhi

Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi’s visit to Assam’s capital Guwahati during July 1-3, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to host her for the India-Japan annual summit, has been cancelled because of “logistical issues,” sources familiar with the itinerary of the visiting delegation said on Tuesday morning.

The India-Japan summit is now likely to take place in New Delhi on the same dates.

According to sources, given the Japanese PM Takaichi’s domestic commitments, including an ongoing session of the Diet (Japanese Parliament), the window between her proposed arrival in India and her departure is quite tight.

“In view of this and the additional logistical issues connected to a visit outside the capital, the visit is now likely to be held in Delhi,” sources cited above said.

??This change in the venue of the summit would also accommodate certain programming elements which both sides are keen on to give a boost to bilateral ties, sources said.

In 2019, then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s visit to India, where Prime Minister Modi was to host him in Guwahati, was cancelled because of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The visit from July 1-3 will be the Japanese PM’s first official visit to India. “Apart from Delhi, Guwahati was also considered as a possible venue for the visit and was offered to the Japanese side,” sources said.

A delegation comprising executives from 50 Japanese companies is accompanying the Japanese PM.

The two sides are likely to sign investment and supply chain deals, and also discuss Tokyo’s financial assistance to India for setting up strategic oil reserves. Semiconductors, renewable energy, defence, critical minerals and automobiles are some other sectors where Japanese and Indian companies could sign agreements.

During Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to New Delhi for the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in May, Japanese officials expressed Tokyo’s keenness to help strengthen India’s energy resilience. This could involve augmenting India's strategic reserves through Japan’s Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR Asia) and the $2 billion Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility.

Japanese media reported on Thursday that Takaichi will lead a high-powered delegation of executives from over 50 Japanese companies and organisations, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor’s President Toshihiro Suzuki.

During Modi’s visit to Japan in August 2025, Japan committed to invest yen 10 trillion in private investments in India over 10 years.