India joins the France, UK-led summit on securing Strait of Hormuz shipping

India Friday joined a summit of dozens of countries that was hosted by France and the UK to deliberate securing the Strait of Hormuz for unimpeded shipping.

New Delhi attended the summit as an observer. It is learnt that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India. Misri had participated in a similar meeting through virtual mode that was organised by the UK on April 2.

Hours before the summit began, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been invited to participate in it.

The summit was held at the Elysee Palace in Paris and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Iran's foreign minister says the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire It took place shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araghachi said on X.