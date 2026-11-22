The Indian Army is buying Chinese-made drone components, even if the orders are small, Smit Shah, president of the Drone Federation of India (DFI), told Business Standard on Sunday.

“Army units are asking for Chinese components by name,” Shah said. “It is not that someone is giving them Chinese components and they don’t know.”

The tenders are small, Shah said, and the components are mostly used for training, assembly and sensitisation. But he said the issue goes beyond the size of the orders. A ban on importing Chinese parts for drones also exists.

A response from the Army was not immediately available.

The DFI wrote to Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on November 20, seeking a blanket ban on Chinese-origin equipment and components in future procurement.

Army units accounted for 580 of the 689 drone-related tenders on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal over the past six years, according to a recent DFI report.

“We are expecting that officials will take this up and then take things in the right direction,” Shah said.

According to the DFI report, 355 such tenders were issued until November 19 this year, against 190 in 2025.

Shah said private drone makers cannot supply the Army with Chinese components. A government laboratory checks an entire drone, and one with Chinese parts is rejected.

“The concern is precautionary and based on practices and threats across the world,” Shah said. “But vulnerability, when detected, will be too late.”

The problem of relying on Chinese components extends to the industry as well. The government banned the use of Chinese parts for military drones in 2023, and later, these parts were discovered in drones sourced from the private sector.

The Army cancelled an order for 400 logistics drones in February 2025 due to the presence of Chinese parts in them.

According to the DFI report, 80-90 per cent of flight controllers in Indian drones are imported, while 90-95 per cent of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) modules and 70-80 per cent of brushless motors are imported, most of which are made in China.