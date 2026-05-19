India, Nordic nations agree to elevate ties to Green Tech and Innovation

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday decided to elevate their relationship to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to bolster cooperation in areas such as clean and green transition, trade and investments and blue economy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Nordic counterparts here.

In a joint press statement after the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that they will continue to work together to strengthen the rules-based global order.

"Our shared commitment to democracy, rule of law, and multilateralism makes us natural partners," said Modi, who was joined by his counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

"Today, we decided to elevate India-Nordic relations to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership. With this green technology partnership, we will ensure a better future for the entire world," the prime minister said after the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders also shared views on global issues and global tensions.

"In this era of global tensions and conflicts, India and the Nordic nations will continue to work together to strengthen the rules-based global order. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the earliest resolution of conflicts and efforts towards peace," he said.

Modi said that the two sides have agreed that reform of multilateral institutions is both necessary and urgent.

Earlier, PM Modi on social media said that their discussion focused on several aspects, including sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future.

"India and the Nordic countries are united by shared democratic values, trust and a common commitment towards human-centric development," he said.