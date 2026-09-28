India-Qatar BIT talks may gain momentum as Sitharaman visits Doha for AIIB

Negotiations between India and Qatar for a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) are expected to make headway as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to meet her Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the two-day annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Doha on Monday and Tuesday.

Sitharaman, who began her official visit to Doha on Sunday, is leading a delegation of finance ministry officials, including Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Anuradha Thakur, on a three-day trip concluding Tuesday.

The bilateral meeting is likely to give a fillip to the treaty negotiations, although talks are not necessarily expected to reach a conclusion, said a person aware of the matter. “Bilateral talks on sidelines of multilateral events rarely yield concrete outcomes,” the person added.

India is also in talks with Qatar for a free trade agreement (FTA), and the latter has expressed interest in concluding both the pacts together. The finance ministry handles BIT negotiations, while FTA talks are led by the commerce ministry.

Sitharaman had met Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari two years ago, and both the leaders had agreed to fast-track negotiations on the BIT, alongside measures to facilitate cross-border payments and digital transactions.

An email sent to the Ministry of Finance did not elicit an immediate response.

Experts believe that negotiations for deals with Qatar, trade as well as investment, are likely to be smoother and faster considering New Delhi’s previous experience in negotiations with other West Asian economies.

India has FTAs with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in West Asia and a BIT with the UAE.

“India already has a BIT with the UAE, which can act as a template for talks with Qatar,” founder of Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Ajay Srivastava said. “India may also ease the timeframe for local legal remedy under its BIT with Qatar to three years—as it is in the India-UAE treaty,” Srivastava added.

India’s current BIT framework, which was introduced in 2016, requires investors to exhaust local legal remedies for five years before initiating international arbitration. But the model is currently under review as the five-year timeframe was seen as a contentious clause by several economies, making it difficult for India to conclude a broad set of new investment treaties.

Sitharaman had announced the review of the framework in February last year, and it is nearly complete. The draft of the updated BIT framework is now with the Union Cabinet and is expected to be approved very soon, according to a top finance ministry official.

Till June this year, India has recorded cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) of $1.78 billion from Qatar since 2000, according to the latest data available with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Besides Qatar, India is also engaged in negotiations for a BIT with the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU) and Canada.

The flurry of BIT negotiations and the conclusion of the model framework review come at a time when India has recorded a slump in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows amid persistent external shocks. Net FDI inflows have declined over the past four years, from an annual average of $40 billion between FY20 and FY22 to $6.95 billion in FY26.