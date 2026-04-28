India ranks top 5 military spenders as regional tensions reshape budgets

India emerged as the world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025, with defence expenditure rising to $92.1 billion, according to the latest data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The increase, an 8.9 per cent year-on-year rise, comes amid heightened regional tensions between India and Pakistan in May 2025, which saw the use of combat aircraft, drones, and missile systems.

The spike in India’s spending was driven by operational and procurement needs during and after the conflict. The report highlighted that capital outlays for military aircraft systems were revised 50 per cent higher than initial allocations, reflecting the intensity of short engagements over four days.

“Revised capital outlays for military aircraft systems were 50 per cent higher than originally budgeted, while operations and personnel costs for the Indian Air Force were revised upwards by 18 per cent from the original budget,” the SIPRI report noted.

Pakistan’s rising military budget

Pakistan, ranked 31st in the report, also increased its defence expenditure to $11.9 billion in 2025 — up 11 per cent — due to fresh procurement orders for aircraft and missile systems from China following the conflict.

Military spending stood at 2.9 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), reflecting both immediate post-conflict needs and longer-term efforts to sustain its military capabilities. In comparison, India’s military spending as a share of GDP stood at 2.3 per cent, slightly below Pakistan’s.

Global balances amid conflict

World military expenditure stood at a record $2,887 billion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth and accounting for 2.5 per cent of global GDP.

The United States remained the largest military spender at $954 billion, accounting for 33 per cent of global spending despite a 7.5 per cent decline, largely due to reduced overseas allocations.

China, the second-largest spender, increased its military budget by 7.4 per cent to an estimated $336 billion, continuing an upward trajectory linked to rapid modernisation, with about 12 per cent of global spending.

Russia, engaged in a prolonged war with Ukraine since 2022, increased its expenditure by 5.9 per cent to about $190 billion, with defence spending reaching a substantial 7.5 per cent of GDP.

Together with Germany and India, these countries — the world’s five biggest military spenders — accounted for 58 per cent of total global defence spending in 2025.

The data also highlights a broader trend in militarisation, particularly in Asia and Oceania, where spending stood at $681 billion, an increase of 8.1 per cent from 2024, driven by rising geopolitical competition and flashpoints such as the India-Pakistan conflict and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

For India, the increase reflects a dual imperative: addressing immediate operational lessons from the 2025 clashes while continuing a long-term modernisation plan for the armed forces.