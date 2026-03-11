Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Russian oil purchases helping stabilise markets: US ambassador

India's Russian oil purchases helping stabilise markets: US ambassador

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said India's ongoing Russian oil purchases are helping stabilise global oil markets amid volatility triggered by the escalating West Asia conflict

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday credited India's purchase of Russian crude with maintaining global oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
 
"India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world. The United States recognises ongoing purchases of Russian oil are a part of this effort. India is one of the largest consumers and refiners of oil and it is essential for the United States and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians," Gor said in a post on X. 
 
 
Gor's statement comes amid volatility in crude oil prices due to Iran's near blockade of Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy trade. Brent crude touched $119 on Monday before falling to $90 on Tuesday and easing further on Wednesday. 

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Washington had "temporarily permitted" India to purchase Russian oil as part of efforts to bridge a "temporary" supply gap in global markets.
 
She added that the decision was taken as India has been a “good actor” and had previously complied with US restrictions on purchasing Russian crude.
 
"And this Russian oil was already at sea. It was already out on the water. So this short-term measure, we do not believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time," she said. 
 
Last week, Washington issued a 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.
 
India reduced its purchases of Russian oil late last year amid pressure from the US, turning instead to supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. However, the widening conflict in West Asia has strained these alternative supplies.
 
Since the announcement of Washington’s waiver, Indian refiners, including Indian Oil and Reliance, have purchased about 30 million barrels of unsold Russian crude, according to a Bloomberg report. The crude was offered at premiums of $2 to $8 a barrel to the Brent benchmark, the report added.
 

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

