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India's annual defence production surges to ₹1.78 trillion in 2025-26

The milestone represents a 15.6 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year's output of ₹1.54 trillion and a staggering 110 per cent increase since 2020-21 when the figure was ₹84,643 crore

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said the remarkable rise is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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India's annual defence production touched an all-time high of ₹1.78 trillion in the financial year 2025-26, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The milestone represents a 15.6 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year's output of ₹1.54 trillion and a staggering 110 per cent increase since 2020-21 when the figure was ₹84,643 crore, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the "remarkable rise" in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders.

"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country's expanding defence industrial base," he said.

 

"With sustained policy support, several new initiatives, increased private sector participation, and growing export capabilities, the defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence ministry External Affairs Defence Security News defence sector

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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