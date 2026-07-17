India's Chabahar Port terminal undamaged after attacks in Iran: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs said the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar has not suffered any damage and discussions on the project continue with stakeholders
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Addressing reports of damage to Iran's Chabahar Port following US attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the Shahid Beheshti Terminal — operated by India until April — has not suffered any damage.
"Regarding Chabahar, if you have been following the issue, there was a waiver granted by the American side, which expired some time ago. Since then, we have been in discussions with the relevant stakeholders on how to take this matter forward. On your question about the reported attack, yes, we have seen those reports. However, we can confirm that the terminal itself did not suffer any damage," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press conference on Friday.
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Topics : Chabahar port MEA US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:17 PM IST