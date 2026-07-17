Friday, July 17, 2026 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's Chabahar Port terminal undamaged after attacks in Iran: MEA

India's Chabahar Port terminal undamaged after attacks in Iran: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar has not suffered any damage and discussions on the project continue with stakeholders

Chabahar port

Representative Image

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Addressing reports of damage to Iran's Chabahar Port following US attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the Shahid Beheshti Terminal — operated by India until April — has not suffered any damage.
 
"Regarding Chabahar, if you have been following the issue, there was a waiver granted by the American side, which expired some time ago. Since then, we have been in discussions with the relevant stakeholders on how to take this matter forward. On your question about the reported attack, yes, we have seen those reports. However, we can confirm that the terminal itself did not suffer any damage," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press conference on Friday.
 
 

More From This Section

Bullet train, train, railway

No Japanese offer received for bullet train signalling equipment, says MEA

Water dam, water reserves, reservoir

Why are scientists raising concerns over China's Brahmaputra dam project?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Strategic Infrastructure Conclave organised by Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

Border infrastructure indispensable to future warfare: Rajnath Singh

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

West Asia conflict: India summons Iranian envoy over vessel attacks

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launches India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 202829 term. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

India to prioritise maritime security at UNSC, says EAM S Jaishankar

Topics : Chabahar port MEA US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBHEL Share Price TodayCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Q1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill