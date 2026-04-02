India's defence exports hit record ₹38,424 cr in FY26: Rajnath Singh

India's annual defence exports touched an all time high of ₹38,424 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking an over 62 per cent growth over the previous fiscal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The "big jump" in the defence exports reflected the growing "global trust" in India's indigenous defence capabilities, Singh said in a social media post, adding the country is "scripting an impressive defence exports success story." "India defence exports have touched a new all time high with a record ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26. It marks a robust 62.66 per cent growth over the previous fiscal," the defence minister said.

"This big jump of ₹14,802 crore in defence exports reflects the growing global trust in India's indigenous capabilities and advanced manufacturing strength," he said.

With DPSUs (defence public sector undertakings) contributing 54.84 per cent and private industry 45.16 per cent, this milestone showcases the power of a collaborative and self-reliant defence ecosystem, he said.

India's defence exports in 2024-25 was ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25. It was ₹21,083 crore in 2023-24.