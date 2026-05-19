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India's economic transformation post 2014 anchor point of US ties: Kwatra

Kwatra said India and the US had set a target to increase bilateral trade from approximately $220 billion annually to $500 billion by 2030

Vinay Kwatra, Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Kwatra said every US administration over the past two decades had built upon the achievements of its predecessor in strengthening ties with India | Image: X@USAmbIndia

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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India's economic transformation since 2014 has been the anchor point of its expanding engagement with the US, Indian envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said here.

Addressing the Capitol Hill Summit 2026 organised by the US-India Friendship Council here on Monday, Kwatra said the passage of the SHANTI Act has unlocked opportunities for private sector collaboration in the civil nuclear power domain.

"One of the drivers, I must point out, is a set of transformational journeys that are currently taking place in India," he said, addressing the conference that was attended by US lawmakers, including Ro Khanna, Deborah Ross, Tim Moore and Senator Steve Daines.

 

Kwatra said India and the US had set a target to increase bilateral trade from approximately $220 billion annually to $500 billion by 2030.

He said defence and security cooperation was one of the fastest-growing pillars of the India-US partnership, and New Delhi was the largest user of some American platforms outside the US.

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"Today, India is the largest user of a couple of American platforms outside the US. But this is also covered by what we are able to do together at an operational level at the level of various commands in terms of addressing the shared challenges that we face in the defence and security space," the envoy said.

"We are natural partners not because of geography or compulsions of geography, but because of our shared values," he said, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the US Congress in 2023.

Kwatra said every US administration over the past two decades had built upon the achievements of its predecessor in strengthening ties with India.

"If you look at the thread of the relationship over the previous decades and through the successive administrations, you will find that each administration has tried, sought and successfully built on the achievements of the previous administration," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties Indo-US relations Indo-US

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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