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India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi

India and China discussed gradual normalisation of ties as NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS security meeting in New Delhi

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

(Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:10 PM IST

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Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of a BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said. 
Here are some details: 
* India, chair of the BRICS group, is hosting a meeting of the BRICS national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. 
* India's foreign ministry described the talks between Doval and Wang as "constructive and forward-looking". 
* The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and 'noted progress towards gradual normalisation', according to the statement. 
* Relations between the neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020. 
 
* Brics brings together founders, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other, more recent joiners.

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Topics : Ajit Doval Wang Yi India China relations BRICS

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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