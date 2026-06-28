India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes to deepen maritime, defence ties

On the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seychelles on Sunday, the two sides announced 19 outcomes focused on strengthening bilateral maritime security and defence cooperation, with New Delhi emphasising its role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region. Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago comprising 115 islands off the coast of East Africa, is one of the six member countries of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), which India has sought to revitalise in recent months. The Conclave is a focused six-member grouping of countries in close geographical proximity, with maritime security as its key agenda. Apart from Seychelles and India, its other members are Bangladesh, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

After talks between Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in Victoria, the capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago, the two sides announced outcomes that expanded bilateral cooperation in defence and maritime security, digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Seychelles to attend the country's 50th Independence Day celebrations. India has increased its engagement with Seychelles at the top level in the last year and a half. Modi's official visit to Seychelles on March 10-11, 2025, was the first prime ministerial-level visit from India in 34 years. Herminie was on a six-day visit to India in February this year.

On Sunday, India gifted an indigenously manufactured fast patrol vessel, 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial-class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. The two sides announced the completion of the refit of PS Zoroaster for the Seychelles Coast Guard and the upgrade of a Dornier aircraft with a glass cockpit. India, as "a trusted food security partner of Seychelles", handed over 500 metric tonnes of rice. It also gave 8,500 metric tonnes of cement to the Seychelles government.

Herminie said maritime security in the Indian Ocean region remained central to bilateral ties. He said the two sides were pleased to pursue discussions on the announcement of a special economic package of $175 million. India promised Seychelles the economic package, including providing 1,000 metric tonnes of grains and lentils towards the food security of the island nation, during Herminie's India visit in February.

In his media statement, Modi said, "It is our firm belief that the defence and security of India and Seychelles are inextricably linked. We remain committed to continuing our close cooperation toward this end." He said, "The message of my visit to Seychelles is unequivocal: India envisions an Indian Ocean where economic prosperity flourishes alongside maritime security; where our partnerships are defined by mutual respect and trust rather than size; and where nations do not merely coexist, but walk hand in hand."

"We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility. This is the spirit that permeates our MAHASAGAR vision," Modi added. India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision stresses an integrated approach to maritime cooperation, security and regional development. "Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an ocean of opportunity," Modi said.

Other outcomes included an extradition treaty, an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space, an agreement to advance UPI-based digital payments in Seychelles, an umbrella line of credit agreement with the Export-Import Bank of India, and an agreement for preliminary preparations for a new Seychelles National Hospital. The virtual ground-breaking ceremony for a Professional and Technical Education Centre also took place.

Herminie conferred upon Modi the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title for his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The title was Modi's 34th international honour from a foreign nation, officials said. He later addressed the Seychelles Parliament, the 20th Parliament that Modi has addressed since 2014, including the US Congress and the Israeli Knesset, officials pointed out.

In 1770, a small group of five Indians landed in Seychelles as plantation workers along with seven enslaved Africans and 15 French colonists, and were recorded as the first inhabitants of the islands. From the beginning of the 20th century onwards, there was a constant flow of Indians, mostly from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and later Gujarat, who went there as traders, labourers, construction workers and, more recently, professionals.

The number of people of Indian origin (PIOs) with Seychelles citizenship is estimated to be around 5,000, which is significant in a country with a total population of about 120,000. The PIO community dominates the trading and construction sectors. There are also over 7,000 non-resident Indians holding gainful employment permits, who are mostly workers in the construction sector, shop assistants and a few professionals.

According to the MEA, bilateral trade and commerce with Seychelles are rather modest, mostly due to the absence of a direct shipping line between India and Seychelles.