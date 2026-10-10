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India slams Pak at UN over 'lies' on Jammu and Kashmir, sponsoring terror

India's Mahima Kumari Mewar exercised the Right of Reply at the UNGA's Fourth Committee, urging Islamabad to refrain from 'preaching homilies' amid allegations of state-sponsored terrorism

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India called upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violation in the areas illegally occupied by it | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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India slammed Pakistan at the UN, saying it is "regrettable" that Islamabad continues to abuse the platform of the world organisation by peddling lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

India exercised its Right of Reply in response to a statement by Pakistan in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly Friday on the Agenda Item 'Decolonization'. The Committee deals with Special Political and Decolonization issues.

"It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to abuse this august forum by peddling lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Member of Parliament Mahima Kumari Mewar said.

 

Delivering India's strong Right of Reply, Mewar said a country like Pakistan, with an "established" record of military dictatorship, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy should, in future, refrain from "preaching homilies" at this platform.

"Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," she said.

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India called upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violation in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality, and illegal exploitation of resources.

Mewar said that in the last few months, the Pakistani armed forces and their proxies have killed dozens of innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights, freedoms and basic necessities.

Mewar is part of a visiting delegation of 15 Members of Parliament, who arrived here earlier this week for a UN familiarisation trip. The Members of Parliament had a diverse range engagements in the UN during the visit and also met members of the Indian diaspora at a special reception hosted at the Consulate General of India in New York.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India Pakistan relations India-Pakistan conflict United Nations India and United Nations

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 8:34 AM IST