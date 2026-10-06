India, Sri Lanka to enhance supply of food, other items via cooperatives

India and Sri Lanka will leverage their cooperative sector networks to strengthen the supply of essential commodities and ensure food security across the island nation, the Indian High Commission said on Tuesday.

The National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL), an umbrella body of Indian co-operatives in overseas markets, has signed an agreement with COOPFED, the apex federation of consumer cooperative societies in Sri Lanka, to strengthen cooperation in the supply of essential commodities, food security and cooperative development, the High Commission said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides for a framework for leveraging the cooperative networks and expertise of the two organisations.

"Under this partnership, essential food items will be supplied from India to Sri Lanka through the cooperative networks of NCEL and help minimise shortages and improve availability at affordable prices," the Indian mission said.

In addition to the supply of agricultural and food commodities, the MoU envisages cooperation in the exchange of market information and best practices, capacity building, technical cooperation, warehousing and logistics, supply-chain management and digital platforms.

It will also strengthen institutional linkages between the cooperative sectors of the two countries.