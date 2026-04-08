India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, hopes access through Hormuz will continue

India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire announcement by the US and Iran, expressing hope that unimpeded freedom of navigation would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has consistently called for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement to end the conflict. It reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the best way to resolve the crisis.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

US, Iran ceasefire

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (local time) that the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Trump shared a statement from Tehran stating that Iran would allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if attacks on its power infrastructure are halted.

The statement also referred to reopening the Strait of Hormuz for a limited period. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” it added.

Calling the arrangement a “double-sided ceasefire”, Trump said his decision followed discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, who played the mediator with Tehran.

He also said Iran’s 10-point proposal could form the basis for negotiations towards a permanent agreement.