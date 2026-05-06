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India targets $25 billion trade with Vietnam by 2030, says PM Modi

Trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 ‌billion in the ​Indian fiscal ​year that ended in March 2026

Modi, Narendra Modi, To Lam, Vietnam President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vietnam President To Lam during a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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India is targeting ​trade worth $25 billion ​with Vietnam by 2030, ‌Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after talks with Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on his first visit to New Delhi.

"Through ‌new initiatives in critical minerals, rare earths, and energy cooperation, we will ensure the economic security and supply chain resilience ​of both countries," Modi told reporters, ‌as the two countries upgraded ​their ‌relationship to an 'enhanced comprehensive strategic ‌partnership'.

Trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 ‌billion in the ​Indian fiscal ​year that ended in March 2026.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi India Vietnam ties India-Vietnam Vietnam

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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