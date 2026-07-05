India to chair 9th UN Intergovernmental Group of Experts session in Geneva

India will chair the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Consumer Protection Law and Policy, to be held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva this week, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

The session is organised by the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and will bring together member states, international organisations, consumer protection authorities, academics, and other stakeholders to discuss emerging issues in the field, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.

The Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE), set up under the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection, is the principal intergovernmental platform for dialogue and cooperation on consumer protection law and policy, according to the ministry.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, will preside over the three days of deliberations from July 6 to 8 and steer discussions among member states on key global priorities in consumer protection, it added.

Among the highlights of the session, the ministry said, will be the launch of the United Nations Principles for Consumer Product Safety, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2025.

A high-level fireside chat titled "Why the Principles Matter" will also be held, with India among the participants, it said.

Other items on the agenda, as listed by the ministry, include the implementation of the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection (UNGCP) by member states and discussions on consumer information and education, sustainable consumption, enforcement of consumer protection laws in global markets, and cross-border consumer disputes.

The session will also feature a Voluntary Peer Review of Argentina's consumer protection law and policy, along with a review of recent legal and institutional developments and capacity-building efforts, before the adoption of the report and provisional agenda for the next session, the statement said.

The ministry noted that India's participation builds on its engagement at the Ninth United Nations Conference on Competition and Consumer Protection held in Geneva in July 2025, where the Department of Consumer Affairs had shared the country's experience in resolving cross-border consumer disputes, citing the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and its pre-litigation convergence model.

According to the ministry's statement, the National Consumer Helpline has, over the past fourteen months, helped secure refunds of more than Rs 91.77 crore across 36 sectors, resolving over 1.47 lakh refund-related grievances before they escalated to litigation.

The ministry further said the department has expanded e-Jagriti, an AI-enabled digital platform that allows consumers to file complaints online, attend virtual hearings, and access case records electronically.

The platform is also designed to allow non-resident Indians and consumers based abroad to pursue complaints digitally, aiding cross-border dispute resolution, the ministry noted.

"India's chairing of the Ninth Session reflects its continued engagement in strengthening international cooperation and advancing effective consumer protection frameworks," it said in its statement.