India-US defence diplomacy on display at Yudh Abhyas 2026 in Rajasthan

United States (US) Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday called joint military exercises like Yudh Abhyas "a powerful example of the strength of the US-India defence partnership and the trust we continue to build". Gor was at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range to watch Indian and US troops train together during Yudh Abhyas 2026, the latest edition of an annual bilateral army exercise. His presence there came even as President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to the US for a three-day state visit.

"Impressive to see US and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership: trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose…," Gor posted on his official X account.

Gor's attendance and the exercise itself also come at a time when Trump has signed into law the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026". The law authorises him to levy tariffs capped at 100 per cent on goods from top importers of Russian crude or natural gas, potentially including India alongside China.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 began on September 15, bringing together 600 personnel each from the Indian and US armies. Its focus is on strengthening joint military capability and interoperability while exchanging operational best practices. The exercise emphasises infantry-dominated operations, integrated battle groups and technology-enabled multi-domain warfare.