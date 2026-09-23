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India, US discuss powering AI economy via energy, digital infrastructure

The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with ReNew and the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), hosted a roundtable on 'US India Partnership

US India Partnership

| Image: X@IndiainNewYork

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with ReNew and the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), hosted a roundtable on 'US India Partnership

In a post on X, the Consulate said that the discussion brought together more than 40 participants from industry, academia, investment, government and civil society, and focused on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, energy and digital infrastructure.

Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Santosh Kumar Sarangi, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi, World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra, ReNew Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha and ReNew Co-founder Vaishali Nigam Sinha participated in the round table.

 

The discussion focused on "Scaling data center and AI infrastructure investment across the US-India corridor", "Ensuring reliable, resilient power supply and grid readiness to meet AI-driven demand growth", "Mobilizing public, private, and blended capital for cross-border energy and digital infrastructure" and "Aligning policy, regulatory, and technology frameworks to accelerate bilateral cooperation".

A report titled "Powering the AI Age: India's Next Energy Export Opportunity" was also launched on the occasion.

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The roundtable came at a time as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for greater cooperation among Global South countries to address rising geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, climate shocks and pressures on the multilateral system.

Addressing the meeting of Global South Countries on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said the global situation was marked by increasing conflicts, pressure on supply chains and trade, fragmented investment flows, growing debt vulnerabilities and inadequate development finance.

The External Affairs Minister further stressed the importance of managing the transformations brought by Artificial Intelligence to prevent divisions and called for greater inclusion in decision-making structures on issues affecting Global South countries.

AI is also emerging as a major issue at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres having identified rapidly advancing technology among the key challenges facing the international community.

Meanwhile, on Monday (local time), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the launch of the "Call for Control of Frontier AI Models" led by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, calling for greater international cooperation on the rapidly advancing technology.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "I welcome the leadership of the President of Finland & the Prime Minister of Norway in launching the Call for Control of Frontier AI Models, which calls for @UN member countries to build on existing international mechanisms & explore creating an international institution able to set standards, enable verification & convene states when capability thresholds are crossed."

On September 16, in remarks six days ahead of the 81st session of UNGA, Guterres identified "three existential threats" -- "runaway artificial intelligence, the climate crisis and the intolerable deepening of inequalities."

He highlighted AI's "enormous potential" in areas including health, education and climate, while warning that the world "cannot afford to ignore concerns" that AI development is progressing faster than human understanding of its risks.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:32 AM IST