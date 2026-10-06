India, US discuss ways to strengthen defence, strategic cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command, in New Delhi on Tuesday, with both nations exploring avenues to further bolster bilateral defence and strategic ties while exchanging viewpoints concerning regional and global affairs.

Following the meeting, sharing an update on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, who is on a visit to India. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening India-US defence and strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues."

On Monday, Admiral Paparo met several Indian defence chiefs during his ongoing visit, highlighting the profound importance underpinning the US-India Major Defence Partnership, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

"Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America's most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation's oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe," Ambassador Gor stated on X.

"Admiral Paparo joined India's Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh; and other senior Indian defence officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership," he added.

Earlier, Admiral Paparo also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to confer on advancing mutual security collaboration and maritime coordination.

"Glad to meet Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. Discussed advancing our security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Admiral Paparo landed in New Delhi on October 3 for a six-day official visit aimed at consolidating the defence alliance connecting the two countries.

The Admiral's discussions with Indian officials centred on shared security objectives, encompassing the adoption of digital transformation and cutting-edge technologies, preserving regional strategic stability, enhancing defence energy resilience, and navigating a fiercely competitive technological ecosystem.

"From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future," the US Embassy in India said in a statement.