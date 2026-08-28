India signs deal to buy US Javelin anti-tank missiles for Army: US Embassy

India and the United States (US) have entered into a government-to-government agreement for the procurement of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system for the Indian Army, the US Mission in India said in a release on Friday.

The cost of the deal was not disclosed, but the US State Department had estimated in November that the missile system and related equipment could cost $45.7 million when it approved the possible sale through the country’s Foreign Military Sales process.

A defence source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development but declined to comment on the cost of the procurement.

“The United States welcomes the Indian Army’s signing of a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system through the US Foreign Military Sales process,” the US Mission in India said, adding that this would open the door for “future collaboration between the US and Indian defence industries”.

The LOA is a government-to-government agreement used by the US government to transfer defence materiel and services to foreign governments and international organisations through the Foreign Military Sales process.

According to a November release by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, India is likely to procure 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds and 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units under the deal.

The package is also expected to include trainers for the launch units, missile simulation rounds, operator manuals, lifecycle support and spare parts, along with other logistics and support equipment and services.

The Javelin system is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between US-headquartered defence and aerospace majors RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

The Javelin is a medium-range, man-portable, shoulder-launched, fire-and-forget anti-tank weapon designed for infantry use. It can also be mounted on vehicles, aircraft and watercraft.

With a maximum range of more than 4,500 metres, it is intended primarily to engage tanks and other armoured systems, but can also be used against bunkers. Its fire-and-forget capability allows the operator to fire and immediately relocate or take cover.

The Javelin system comprises two components: a reusable Lightweight Command Launch Unit or Command Launch Unit, and a round contained in a disposable launch-tube assembly.

“This agreement reflects a defence partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was quoted as saying in the US Mission release.

“The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defence industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defence industrial bases of both countries,” he added.

The Javelin is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps and numerous international customers.