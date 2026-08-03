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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Uzbekistan should look at doubling trade in next 3 yrs: Piyush Goyal

India-Uzbekistan should look at doubling trade in next 3 yrs: Piyush Goyal

About 400 Indian companies are operational in Uzbekistan

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan

Goyal also called upon businesses of both sides to invest in each other's economies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

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India and Uzbekistan should look at doubling bilateral trade in the next three years as huge opportunities are there in enhancing cooperation in areas like mining, pharma, and healthcare, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The two-way commerce stood around $1.5 billion.

Trade will have to lead from the front to boost economic ties between the two countries, he said, adding, "let's look to double trade in next three years".

He was speaking at the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum meeting here.

Goyal also called upon businesses of both sides to invest in each other's economies.

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He added that while India is strong in areas like IT, skilled work force, digital public infrastructure, Uzbekistan offers opportunities in segments such as mining and cotton production.

 

If the two countries can look at negotiating a free trade agreement, he said, "That is a promising idea. We can look at that."  Speaking at the function, Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of investment, industry and trade, said the current bilateral trade is far below the potential and both sides should work to push it up.

About 400 Indian companies are operational in Uzbekistan.

He sought Indian investments in sectors such as steel, pharma, healthcare, mining, and auto.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal Uzbekistan External Affairs Defence Security News

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:48 PM IST