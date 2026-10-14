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India working to rebuild its relations with China, says Piyush Goyal

He also said India is open for joint ventures with any country, provided it gets a fair deal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India is working to rebuild its relations with China, but the last word has not yet been scripted on this journey.

He also said India is open for joint ventures with any country, provided it gets a fair deal.

"We are open to all countries around the world as long as we get a fair deal, as long as we ensure a continuity in the engagement, and as long as the geopolitical situation does not deteriorate. I think we had some concerns in the past. We are working to develop relations with China once again, but the last word has not yet been scripted on this journey," he said.

 

He was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy event.

The remarks are important as China is India's second-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two countries rose 7.9 per cent in 2025-26 to $127.7 billion from $118.39 billion in 2024-25.

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India's exports to China grew 36.62 per cent to $19.47 billion in 2025-26 from $14.25 billion a year ago. Imports, on the other hand, rose 16 per cent to $131.62 billion during the period. The trade deficit widened to $99.19 billion in the last fiscal from $85 billion in 2024-25. This is an area of concern for the country.

There are also issues related to investments from China as India has tightened its FDI policy for countries sharing land borders with it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Xi Jinping, President of China, on September 12, 2026, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:55 AM IST