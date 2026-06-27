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Indian Coast Guard commissions new fast patrol vessel ICGS Akshay in Goa

The indigenous ship was formally inducted into service at Goa Shipyard Limited in Vasco in the presence of senior Coast Guard officials and government dignitaries

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships

Representative image from file. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday commissioned ICGS Akshay, a new-generation fast patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited, to strengthen maritime security, search and rescue operations and coastal surveillance.

The indigenous ship was formally inducted into service at Goa Shipyard Limited in Vasco in the presence of senior Coast Guard officials and government dignitaries.

Designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited, the vessel has been built under the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, showcasing the country's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

The vessel, named "Akshay", meaning "indestructible", symbolises the Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding the country's maritime interests and ensuring safe, secure and clean seas, an official statement said.

 

As per the statement, the fast patrol vessel will undertake a wide range of missions, including maritime law enforcement, coastal security, search and rescue operations, marine environmental protection and assistance to mariners in distress.

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It will be commanded by Commandant (Junior Grade) Deepak Choubey.

The commissioning of ICGS Akshay is part of the Coast Guard's ongoing fleet modernisation programme aimed at enhancing maritime safety, security and environmental protection across India's vast coastline, the statement said.

Additional Secretary (Personnel), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Parama Sen, Indian Coast Guard Region (West) Commander, Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Deputy Director General (HRD), Inspector General Jyotindra Singh, senior Central and state government officials, and representatives of Goa Shipyard Limited were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian coast guard Goa

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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