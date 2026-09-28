Indian delegation reaches Islamabad for three-day SCO coordinators' meet

An Indian delegation led by a senior diplomat landed in Islamabad on Monday to attend the three-day meeting of the national coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Pakistan took over as the chair of the SCO from Kyrgyzstan on September 1 and will host the leaders’ summit of the multilateral organisation in August 2027.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the national coordinators will discuss the programme of activities under Pakistan's chairmanship and preparations for upcoming SCO meetings and events. Pakistan's chairmanship will focus on promoting greater connectivity, fostering innovation, enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening people-to-people contacts, it said.

India is expected to participate in the SCO meetings in the run-up to the summit next year. Over the years, Indian officials have attended SCO-related meetings hosted by Pakistan. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending next year’s SCO Summit in Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last month that “a decision will be taken by the appropriate authority at the appropriate time and our appropriate level of participation will be decided accordingly.” Given the current friction in ties, such a visit looks unlikely at this juncture.

The PM attended the last two SCO Summits — in Tianjin, China, in August 2025, and Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in August 2025. He had skipped the 2024 edition of the SCO leaders’ summit, while India chaired the 2023 edition virtually. While Pakistan will host the SCO leaders' summit next year, New Delhi also plans to host the India-Central Asia Summit in 2027.

During Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan on August 31, the PM conveyed to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev that India will host the India-Central Asia Summit in 2027. According to a joint statement issued after the Modi-Mirziyoyev meeting, the two leaders called for strengthening engagement within the Central Asia-India format at the level of heads of state and other levels. India and Tajikistan will compete for a UN Security Council non-permanent seat for the 2028-29 cycle.

The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit was held virtually on January 27, 2022, after New Delhi had to cancel plans to host the leaders of the five Central Asian Republics as guests at the Republic Day parade that year because of apprehensions of another Covid-19 pandemic spike. In a path-breaking visit, Modi travelled to all five Central Asian Republics during an eight-day trip in July 2015.

The last visit by an Indian minister to Pakistan was by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited Islamabad in October 2024 to attend an SCO conclave. His was the first visit by an Indian foreign minister since Sushma Swaraj’s visit to attend the Heart of Asia conference on December 8-9, 2015. On December 25, 2015, in a surprise visit, Modi landed in Lahore on his way back from Afghanistan to meet then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and attend a wedding in his family. It has been his only visit to Pakistan during his tenure as Prime Minister.

A week later, the terror attack on the Pathankot airbase took place on January 2, 2016. The Uri terror attack in September further strained ties between the two neighbours. In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday, the PM said the 2016 surgical strikes in response to the Uri terror attacks were India’s decisive response to terror. He said over the past decade, from the Balakot air strike to Operation Sindoor, India has repeatedly sent a clear message that terrorists will be met with a befitting response.

Delivering India’s national statement at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the country would exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism. In a response from the podium to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on Friday, in which he had criticised India for launching Operation Sindoor last year, Jaishankar said that there could be “no dilution” of the world’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The 10-member SCO comprises the five Central Asian Republics (Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan), Russia, China, India and Pakistan (both having joined the organisation in 2017), Iran and Belarus.