Indian envoy Kwatra meets US energy secretary, discusses energy partnership

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and discussed the energy partnership between the two countries.

Kwatra received Wright and his wife Liz at the India House here.

"Honoured to host @SecretaryWright and Mrs. Wright at India House. Productive conversation on a range of subjects including the India-US energy partnership," Kwatra said in a post on X.

The US is keen to cooperate with India on civil nuclear cooperation in addition to other areas, such as coal gasification and US LPG exports.

India has increased its energy imports from the US over the past year amid trade pact negotiations with Washington.

India is the largest buyer of US coal globally with coking coal contributing 40 per cent of the total 20 million tonnes (mt) of coal imported by New Delhi from the US in FY25.

Earlier this week, GAIL (India) Limited flagged off an LNG vessel from a US terminal, signalling deeper India-US cooperation in securing cleaner fuel supplies.

The LNG vessel Energy Fidelity was flagged off on April 20 from the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal by India's Consul General in Houston, D C Manjunath.

"GAIL (India) Limited proudly marks a significant milestone in India's global energy journey," the company said on Tuesday. It described the development as part of its long-term LNG shipping portfolio.