Saturday, July 04, 2026 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian envoy to China rejects comparison with Pak on West Asia mediation

Indian envoy to China rejects comparison with Pak on West Asia mediation

India's ambassador to China says countries should decide for themselves whether mediating in the West Asia conflict serves their interests

Vikram Doraiswami

Vikram Doriaswami was speaking at the World Peace Forum here organised by China Tsinghua University

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dismissing any comparison between India and Pakistan on mediating in the West Asia conflict, India's envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami on Saturday said countries should decide for themselves whether doing so serves their interests.

"I think the comparison, if I might be a little direct, with Pakistan, is a little... a little unfair. I think the economy in the two countries will tell you a lot," he said, responding to a question by a Chinese journalist about India's role in global leadership and Islamabad's attempts to mediate in the Iran-US conflict  Doriaswami was speaking at the World Peace Forum here organised by China Tsinghua University.

 

"We should look at countries according to what they are and what they are actually doing in the larger global system, " he said, adding that "India's integration with the globe is at a level not matched by most countries".

"This includes the idea of economic integration with European countries, with Asian countries, our willingness to contribute to larger questions of peace and security," he said.

"We're willing to do all of this. The question about mediation that you're talking about, this is one that, you know, it is for individual countries to decide whether that adds value to their larger national position," Doraiswami said.

Also Read

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, mourners gather around the coffin of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as it lies in a mourning hall adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya within the Supreme Leader's compound be

Iran begins dayslong funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Donald Trump, Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin

Netanyahu, Trump agree to meet in US 'soon' during phone call: Israeli PMO

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

US must 'accept existing realities' on trade: Iranian Parliament Speaker

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

'Fake news': Israel rejects report on alleged threat to Iranian negotiators

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister

US officials believed Israel plotted to kill Iran's Araghchi, negotiators

"We have done our bit of that in the past. I don't see how that, at this point of time and what is already a crowded field, would benefit us in any particular way," he said, as he drew a parallel between the positions taken by India and China on the Iran and Ukraine conflicts.

"As far as I see it, our position in recent crises, both in West Asia or even in East Europe, has been quite similar to that of China," he said  The envoy said he doesn't see China or India "actually stepping forward to offer mediatory services".

Doraiswami earlier took part in a discussion on Protectionism and Global Governance at the forum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

PM Modi to visit Australia for bilateral summit with Albanese from July 8

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

DAC clears ₹52K cr proposals for the armed forces with focus on air defence

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Govt clears ₹52K cr military purchase proposals for missiles, air defence

Modi, Takaichi, Modi-Takaichi, India, japan

India-Japan summit a success; 75 yrs of ties to be celebrated in 2027: MEA

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman invites French firms to partner in India's Viksit Bharat journey

Topics : Pakistan India Pakistan relations China Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance