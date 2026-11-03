Indian Navy rescues 20 crew from hijacked fishing vessel off Somalia coast

In a swift operation that lasted for over 48 hours, the Indian Navy has rescued a hijacked fishing vessel with 20 crew members off the coast of Somalia.

The vessel, Azini, was hijacked by armed pirates, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The operation culminated in the safe rescue of all 20 crew members, with no casualties or injuries.

The vessel was reported to have been hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, off the northeastern coast of Somalia.

"The hijacking represented a significant maritime security threat, with the possibility of the vessel being employed as a 'mother ship' for launching further pirate attacks against merchant shipping in the region," the Navy said.

Responding to the situation, the Indian Navy tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, it said.

"Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape," the Navy said in a statement.

It said marine commandos were deployed through a precision airdrop by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.

"Executing a swift and well-coordinated tactical intervention, the Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured safe release of all 20 crew members," the Navy said.

It described the "successful operation" as a "testament" to the Indian Navy's high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through "seamless inter-service coordination".

"It also underscores India's unwavering commitment to remaining First Responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy said.

"The Indian Navy stands committed to safeguarding seafarers, protecting vital maritime trade routes and ensuring a safe, secure and stable maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region," it added.