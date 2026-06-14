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Indian seafarer dies of medical complications at Oman's Duqm Port

The Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled his death and is making arrangements for the repatriation of his mortal remains in India

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Representative Image: Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port | Image Credit: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 6:40 AM IST

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Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port following medical complications.

The Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled his death and is making arrangements for the repatriation of his mortal remains in India.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "An Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

 

The report comes as India on Friday summoned the United States Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Charge d'Affaires was called to the ministry earlier in the day, where India's concerns over the incidents were formally conveyed.

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"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in the release.

The ministry reiterated India's deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and stressed that such actions pose a threat to maritime safety and regional stability.

"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oman Middle East West Asia

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 6:40 AM IST

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