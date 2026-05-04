Monday, May 04, 2026 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian submarine Sindhukesari arrives in Colombo for operational turnaround

Indian submarine Sindhukesari arrives in Colombo for operational turnaround

The submarine's crew is scheduled to participate in a variety of programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, including visits to several tourist attractions in the island nation

INS Sindhukesari

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian submarine with full naval traditions on its arrival on Sunday | Image: X/@indiannavy

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian Navy submarine, Sindhukesari, has arrived at the port of Colombo for Operational Turnarounds, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement issued on Monday.

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian submarine with full naval traditions on its arrival on Sunday.

The submarine's crew is scheduled to participate in a variety of programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, including visits to several tourist attractions in the island nation.

"#INSSindhukesari, a submarine of the #IndianNavy, arrived at the Port of #Colombo for Operational Turnarounds and was welcomed by the @srilanka_navy with full naval honours," High Commission of India in Sri Lanka posted on social media.

 

The navies of India and Sri Lanka have recently executed deep-sea dives, enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue and salvage operations, as part of a bilateral naval exercise held off the coast of Colombo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Jamaica ties characterised by 'continuity and change': EAM Jaishankar

Ministry of External Affairs

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: India rejects Nepal's claim over Lipulekh Pass

PM Narendra Modi

A high-wire diplomacy month for India amid packed global engagements

Long range anti-ship hypersonic missile being test fired from ITR off the Odisha coast. (File photo: DRDO)

India tests long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile off Odisha coastpremium

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor reflected India's resolve to eliminate terrorism: Rajnath

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval power sri lanka India-Sri Lanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance