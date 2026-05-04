Indian submarine Sindhukesari arrives in Colombo for operational turnaround

An Indian Navy submarine, Sindhukesari, has arrived at the port of Colombo for Operational Turnarounds, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement issued on Monday.

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian submarine with full naval traditions on its arrival on Sunday.

The submarine's crew is scheduled to participate in a variety of programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, including visits to several tourist attractions in the island nation.

"#INSSindhukesari, a submarine of the #IndianNavy, arrived at the Port of #Colombo for Operational Turnarounds and was welcomed by the @srilanka_navy with full naval honours," High Commission of India in Sri Lanka posted on social media.

The navies of India and Sri Lanka have recently executed deep-sea dives, enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue and salvage operations, as part of a bilateral naval exercise held off the coast of Colombo.