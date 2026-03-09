Monday, March 09, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indonesia signs agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles: Report

Indonesia signs agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles: Report

In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million

Reuters Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Indonesia has entered an agreement with India to procure the BrahMos missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters on Monday.
 
In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million.
 
Rico said the agreement was "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector."
 
He declined to confirm the total value of the agreement.
 
The company clinched its first foreign deal, with the Philippines, Indonesia's Southeast Asian neighbour, in 2022. BrahMos and India's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

