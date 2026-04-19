Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Iran envoy says India ties strong amid Strait of Hormuz ship firing

Iran envoy says India ties strong amid Strait of Hormuz ship firing

He further added, "...We don't want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also pursue peace so that we can have a peaceful region"

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India | Photo: ANI

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India told news agency ANI when asked about the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
 
"The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and I don't know anything about this event you mentioned. We hope it will be resolved soon," Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said.
 
He further added, "...We don't want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also pursue peace so that we can have a peaceful region."
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Umerov

Ukraine's top official meets Jaishankar, Doval on peace prospects

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India joins the France, UK-led summit on securing Strait of Hormuz shipping

Ministry of External Affairs

India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi, says MEA

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

India pulls out of hosting COP33, but committed to climate goals: MEA

Vinay Kwatra, Pete Sessions

Indian envoy Kwatra, US Congressman Pete Sessions discuss bilateral ties

Topics : Iran West Asia Shipping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR LIve StreamingIPL 2026 Point TableICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHDFC Q4 Results 2026Yes Bank Q4 ResultsNetwork18 Q4 ResultsHathway Cable Q4 ResultsIMD Weather Forecast TodayKKR vs RR Live ScoreEl Nino India 2026