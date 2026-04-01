Israeli defence firm supplies first batch of light machine guns to India

A leading Israeli small arms manufacturer has delivered the first batch of light machine guns (LMGs) to India under the 'Make in India' initiative with technology transfer.

The first batch of 2,000 NEGEV 7.62x51 LMGs, part of a larger contract for 41,000 units, was delivered over the last weekend, with an additional 4,000 scheduled for delivery later this year, the Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) said in a recent press release.

The delivery was carried out by PLR Systems, a joint venture between IWI and Adani Group, the first private company in India to manufacture small arms and ammunition.

"The milestone follows the successful completion of the technology transfer process under India's 'Make in India' initiative and reflects IWI's commitment to delivering advanced systems in accordance with contractual schedules and the highest quality standards, while supporting India's defence manufacturing ecosystem," the company said.

The NEGEV 7.62x51, one of the lightest 7.62 mm light machine guns in its class with a semi-automatic mode, is deployed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and is designed for reliability in harsh operational environments, offering high precision and effective target acquisition.

Its lightweight design and use of 7.62 mm ammunition enable it to penetrate fortified cover, making it suitable for urban combat and critical missions.

The weapon offers both semi-automatic and fully automatic modes and can be mounted on helicopters, vehicles and naval platforms for operational flexibility.

Equipped with Picatinny rails and tritium night sights, it is designed for improved targeting in low-light conditions, while compliance with NATO standards ensures durability.

The NEGEV LMGs are also compatible with a computerised weapon system, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness by enabling precise engagement of threats under stress, the release said.

Amid expanding India-Israel defence ties, PLR Systems has also secured a contract to supply 170,000 close-quarter battle (CQB) carbines, with the first 18,000 units scheduled for delivery this year.

India and Israel, in November last year, inked an agreement to enhance defence, industrial, and technological cooperation, enabling the sharing of advanced technology to promote co-development and co-production.