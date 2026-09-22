Jaishankar discusses India-EU cooperation, Ukraine with EU counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India-EU cooperation, multilateral issues and key global developments, including the situation in the Gulf, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, with his European Union counterparts here.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday, leading an Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"Appreciated meeting my European Union colleagues this afternoon in New York #UNGA81," he said in a social media post on Monday local time.

"Discussed India-EU cooperation, multilateral issues and current developments, including in the Gulf, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, he met Nauru President David Adeang on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week.

"Appreciate the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Naoreo. India remains strongly committed as a development partner," Jaishankar said.