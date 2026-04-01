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Jaishankar discusses West Asia crisis with Portuguese counterpart Rangel

Jaishankar has spoken to many of his counterparts from different countries since the conflict began a month ago

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel as the two leaders exchanged views on the West Asia conflict besides discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X.

"A good conversation this evening with Portuguese Foreign Minister @PauloRangel_pt Exchanged views on the West Asia conflict. Also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar has spoken to many of his counterparts from different countries since the conflict began a month ago.

The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.

 

"We continue to call for restraint and de-escalation, and at the same time emphasise on dialogue and diplomacy, as a means to an early end to the conflict," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation here a day ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar Portugal Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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